NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

The petition came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor’s travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders, and continued sanitation and public safety issues. The Mayor defended these decisions in a press conference earlier this week.

Beldon Batiste was listed on the petition as the chairman, along with Eileen Carter as vice chair. The petition was endorsed by the Secretary of State Friday. The Cantrell Administration declined to comment on the petition. At 3:30 p.m. Friday, the persons behind the petition will hold a press briefing outside City Hall.

Louisiana recall requirements include the following:

All signatures must be handwritten. 20% of the voters of Orleans. Total of 266, 714 voters in Orleans. Roughly 53,000 signatures will be needed. The recall effort has 180 days to get the signatures.

Once the signatures are collected and rectified, the document will then go to the desk of Governor Edwards for approval. From there a recall election is ordered.