ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People living in the mobile home park walloped by Friday’s storm are trying to make the best of a bad situation. While some lost their homes, others are counting their blessings.

From storm debris to ubiquitous blue tarps, people are still trying to figure out what to do. We talked to Barbara Peoples Friday, the storm moved her home a couple of feet off its foundation–leaving it precariously teetering on slanted cinder blocks that could topple at any moment.

“Really can’t move around, it’s not safe to move around inside,” said Barbara Peoples. “They say it’s salvageable if I could just get the foundation shifted back like it’s supposed to be, it’s all I got.” Large debris piles are inescapable around here and for the people who are staying, they say they’re fortunate their damage wasn’t worse.

“Blessed, all you can think when something like that happens is that God really looked out for us it could have been us and it’s just terrible,” said storm survivor Emily Craft. Her home sits between two homes that were obliterated by straight-line winds. She’s lucky to get minimal damage. It’s the same with Becky Bickery just a few doors down.

“I’m 71-years-old and this is the worst I’ve ever lived through,” said Bickery. “My plan now is to get it cleaned up and hopefully move to Pensacola.” In the days since the storm, most of the debris has been either collected into giant trash mounds or packed into overflowing dumpsters placed at the center of the disaster.