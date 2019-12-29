Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on I-10 in Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man was struck and killed on I-10 near Franklin Creek Saturday morning, and police are searching for the driver.

At about 6: a.m., The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the fatal crash that happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near exit 75, Franklin Creek, in Jackson County, claiming the life of one man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver left the scene in what is believed to be a 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler that is missing the front passenger fender flare. The Jeep was last seen traveling east on Interstate 10 near the MS/AL line.

Stock image (not actual vehicle or color)

The crash is still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7401 or your local law enforcement office.

