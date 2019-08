CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a truck on County Road 92, 10 miles northwest of Castleberry.

At 11 p.m. Friday, Adrian Christopher Salter, 42, of Castleberry, was killed when he was run over by a 2004 Ford F150. Salter was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, where died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash. ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.