Pedestrian dies after being hit by car during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a classic car doing a burnout on U.S. 90 during Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi.

According to the Sun Herald, the pedestrian was crossing the highway while the light was green. When the light turned red, police said the driver of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle did a burnout and hit the person.

The incident happened after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The pedestrian died at the hospital.

Authorities have not identified the pedestrian at this time.