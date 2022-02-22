PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police Department announced on Facebook the Retired Chief William “Bill” Howard Pope Jr. died at the age of 76. Chief Pope died on Monday, Feb 21.

Chief Pope started his career in 1959 as a Motorcycle Officer in the Pascagoula Traffic Division and worked hard to climb the ranks to Chief of police in 1982. PPD’s post states Chief Pope was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and served Pascagoula for 33 years before retiring in 1992.

Cheif Pope’s visitation and funeral will take place on Thursday, Feb 24 at Arlington Baptist Church. The visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral will follow after.

Officers of the PPD will serve as Honorary Pallbearers and Honor Guard.