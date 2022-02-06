PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old man is behind bars in Jackson County, Mississippi. Pascagoula Police charged Aston Jones, also known as AJ, with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. This is after a shooting on Friday night.

Pascagoula Police say they were called to the 5100 block of Potomac Drive after 7 Friday night and found three people shot. All three were taken to Singing River Hospital and one of the victims later died. Jones is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Police say the case is still active and more arrests are pending.