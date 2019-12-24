Pascagoula Police arrest the ‘Goula Grinch’

PASCAGOULA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department arrested the Grinch just before Christmas Eve.
The “Goula Grinch” was apprehended by Officer Prisock and K9 Nicky after a brief pursuit on Monday. He was booked on Christmas Eve, and Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39 and a half years.
While that is a hefty sentence, Pascagoula Police warn that this may not be the last time we see the “Goula Grinch.”
