Pascagoula Police arrest the ‘Goula Grinch’

PASCAGOULA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department arrested the Grinch just before Christmas Eve.

The “Goula Grinch” was apprehended by Officer Prisock and K9 Nicky after a brief pursuit on Monday. He was booked on Christmas Eve, and Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39 and a half years.

While that is a hefty sentence, Pascagoula Police warn that this may not be the last time we see the “Goula Grinch.”

