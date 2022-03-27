PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Sunday marks 16 years since a Pascagoula Police Officer died in the line of duty. Officer Terry Michael Byrd died in a motorcycle crash while on patrol.

According to the Mississippi Cops Facebook page, on March 27th, 2006 Byrd was thrown from his bike and then hit by a passing truck. Byrd was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He was a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the force. A post from the Pascagoula Police department said Byrd died doing what he loved, protecting the people of Pascagoula.

Officer Byrd had a legacy in law enforcement. His father was former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd.