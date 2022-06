PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police Department announced on Facebook that one of their K9 officers was killed in the line of duty Thursday.

According to the post, K9 Exo and his handler, officer Prisock were tracking a suspect when the suspect shot at the officer and K9, hitting Exo. Exo was rushed to the emergency vet where he succumbed to his injuries.

PPD asks for prayers for Exo’s handler, Officer Prisock, his family and the department as they mourn the loss of K9 Officer Exo.