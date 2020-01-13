Parole hearings for 25 Alabama violent offenders this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRKG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold parole hearings this week for 25 violent offenders, including four sex offenders, six convicted of robbery and two convicted of trafficking drugs.
Parole hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14:
- Bernard Jenkins was sentenced in 2013 to five years for first-degree robbery after he accomplices beat the victim with a baseball bat in Barbour County. He had been sentenced just a year earlier to five years for receiving stolen property. The Dothan Eagle reported Feb. 16, 2012 that Jenkins and two accomplices invaded a 79-year-old Eufaula man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat while robbing him. The newspaper reported the beating caused “a severe laceration and bleeding to the man’s head. They stole the victim’s wallet and $540 in cash before fleeing the residence.” On Feb. 7, 2019 in Houston County, Jenkins was sent back to prison for five years after being convicted of being a violent criminal in possession of a pistol. Jenkins has served just 11 months of his latest five-year prison sentence.
- Harry L. Brown was sentenced in 2017 to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamines in Autauga County. He has served four years, nine months of his 15-year sentence.
- Harley James Coyer is a parole violator. He was sentenced in 2016 to five years for a 2012 second-degree assault in Lauderdale County. He was paroled but violated parole and was sent back to prison. Coyer was out of prison again in August 2018 when he was convicted on drug charges and sentenced to eight years. He has served two years, two months of the eight-year sentence.
- Ronald David Jones has been given both parole and probation during his criminal career but has continued to commit crimes. He was sentenced Nov. 13, 2013, to three years for third-degree burglary in Jackson County, but he was granted parole less than three months later. Public records show Jones was granted probation in another case, but he violated the terms of his probation and was arrested again in Dec. 2017. He was sent back to prison in 2018 for 10 years for possession of burglar’s tools and three and a half years for drug possession in Jackson County. Jones has served two years of that 10-year prison sentence.
- Patrick Daniel was sentenced in 2012 to five years for discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle in Macon County. He was sent to prison in August 2018 for four years, nine months for two drug convictions from 2014. He has served less than a year and a half of that four-year prison term.
- Kevin Lamar Pate has already been paroled twice in his criminal career, and both times he wound up back in prison. Pate was sentenced in 1993 to three years for third-degree burglary in Randolph County. He was sent to prison in 1998 for 15 years on two convictions for distributing controlled substances. After serving less than four years of his 15-year sentence, Pate was paroled in 2002. It didn’t take him long to wind up back in trouble. He was sentenced in 2006 to 20 years for another conviction for distribution of a controlled substance in Randolph County. He was paroled yet again, but in 2018 Pate was sent back to prison for five years for another drug conviction and 30 days for violating parole. He has served less than 12 and a half years of his current 20-year sentence for distributing illegal drugs.
- Anthony Wayne Phillips has been convicted of 29 crimes in 30 years, sent to prison six separate times and has continued his criminal career despite being given second and third chances through probation and parole. He most recently was sentenced, in 2016, to 15 years for drug possession in Marshall County and nine years for breaking into a vehicle in Lee County. He has served five years of that 15-year prison term. Phillips’ long criminal career began in 1986 when he was convicted in a crime spree that included 11 burglaries of motor vehicles in Calhoun County, and for theft and receiving stolen property in Marshall County. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the 11 burglaries in Calhoun County and four years for theft of property and receiving stolen property in Marshall County. Phillips was sent back to prison in 1992 for three years on six counts of burglary and three counts of receiving stolen property, all in Marshall County. Phillips was back at it in 1997 when he was sentenced to six months for another third-degree burglary in Marshall County, and resentenced to two more years for previous convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property. Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals records show his 1997 sentence for the burglary was split to 180 days confinement and five years of probation. Phillips was resentenced to two years in 1998 for third-degree burglary in Marshall County. In 2007 he renewed his criminal career when he was sentenced to 15 years for two theft convictions and a drug possession conviction in Marshall County, and a theft conviction in Etowah County. After serving barely two years of the 15-year sentence, he was paroled in 2010. He was sent back to prison in 2016 on the drug and breaking and entering convictions.
- Marion Alexander Williams has been convicted of seven crimes in the past five years, all in Randolph County. He was first sentenced in 2014 to five years after convictions for third-degree burglary, drug possession and theft of property. He was sent back to prison in 2018 for four years for another third-degree burglary conviction and another theft of property conviction. On April 17, 2019 he was convicted of another class C felony and drug possession and sentenced to five years. He has served one year, three months of that five-year sentence. The Randolph Leader newspaper reported June 16, 2010 that Williams was arrested for domestic violence (reckless endangerment.) The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook on April 25, 2013 that Williams was in the Randolph County Jail for attempting to purchase an illegal substance.
Parole hearings scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15:
- Chris Aaron Parker is a two-time rapist. He was sentenced in 2011 to one year, six months for second-degree rape in Fayette County. Out of prison three years later, he raped another victim in Lamar County and was sentenced in 2014 to 18 years in prison for that second-degree rape. Parker has served less than seven years of the 18-year prison sentence.
- Marcus Dean Bolin is a sex offender. He was sentenced on Jan. 30, 2019 to three years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse in Chilton County. Bolin has served less than one year of his three-year sentence.
- Lafayett Jackson Jr. is a sex offender. He was sentenced in 2007 to 19 years, 11 months for two convictions for first-degree sexual abuse and one conviction for theft of property in Jefferson County. Jackson has served 13 years of the nearly 20-year prison sentence.
- Jeffery Keith Hays is a sex offender. He was sentenced in 1991 in Mobile County to life in prison for first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary, and to 20 years for first-degree rape. He has served under 29 years of the life sentence.
- Rashaad Tremaine Clark was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years for first-degree burglary in Houston County. He has served less than seven and a half years of the 20-year prison term. WTVY Television in Dothan reported Dothan Police said that on August 23, 2012, Clark was armed with a knife when he confronted a woman in her home during a home invasion. “The suspect forced the victim and her son into another room after which he stole cash and miscellaneous items before fleeing the home,” the police announcement said. Clark was originally charged with robbery.
- Patrice Dewayne Condry in 2009 was given two concurrent life sentences for trafficking cocaine and first-degree burglary in Houston County. He has served less than 10 and a half years of the life sentence. Condry also was sentenced in 1993 to two years for drug possession.
- Rachel Annette Elkins was sentenced on Sept. 13, 2018 to six years for third-degree burglary and possession and receipt of a controlled substance in Mobile County. She has served one year, seven months of her six-year prison term. In 2013 she was convicted of theft of property, possession of drugs and criminal possession of a forged instrument and sentenced to three years.
- George Alexander Garth of Decatur was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years for a 2005 first-degree robbery in Morgan County. He has served less than 10 years of the 20-year prison term. The Decatur Daily reported July 19, 2005 that Garth was charged with the first-degree robbery of Sandlin Food Mart. The newspaper reported a store clerk said Garth “pointed a gun at her and was about to rob the store when the owner emerged from the back room and chased the suspect from the premises, according to police.”
- Caywon Timothy Kincaid is a two-time convicted robber. Kincaid was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years after being convicted of two first-degree robberies in Jefferson County. He has served 14 years of the 20-year sentence. Kincaid was originally convicted of one count of first-degree robbery in 2003 in Jefferson County and sentenced to three years. He was resentenced in the same 2003 robbery case in 2009 to 20 years at the same time as he was sentenced to five years for another first-degree robbery conviction.
- Jonathan Eric Mooney is a probation violator. Mooney was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years for a 2011 case of second-degree assault and three years for a 2014 conviction for drug possession, both in Baldwin County. Fox 10 TV in Mobile reported June 12, 2014 that Mooney was charged with “possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police say they found him with bundles of spice and 11 packets of sweetened cigars.” He was granted release from prison from that sentence but in 2016 he was confined for 45 days for violating the terms of his release. He was sent back to prison again in January 2019 for five years for two new crimes; theft of property and drug possession. He has served one year, two months of that five-year prison sentence. Other public records show he was arrested in Baldwin County for violating the terms of his probation.
- Kenyati Jaquon Gordon was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Mobile. He has served 11 years of the life sentence. AL.com reported July 15, 2008 that Gordon and two accomplices used a gun in a robbery of a Cash Max store on Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile. They took money from the safe and the cash register and fled the scene, AL.com reported.
- Jason Lashun Taylor was sentenced in 2002 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and four years for theft of property in Covington County. He has served nearly 18 years of the 20-year term. Taylor was convicted of promoting prison contraband in 2004 and sentenced to 10 years. He was convicted of the same crime in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years.
- David Daniel Sloan was sentenced in 2006 to seven years for second-degree assault in St. Clair County. Less than two years later he was sentenced to two years for obstruction of justice in Jefferson County. In 2011 Sloan was sent to prison for 30 years for first-degree burglary and 20 years for theft of property in St. Clair County. Sloan has served less than 11 years of the 30-year sentence.
- Julius Holtzclaw was sentenced in 2012 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in Talladega County. He has served less than seven and a half years of those 20-year sentences. In 1994 Holtzclaw was sentenced to 21 years for theft of property and first-degree burglary, also in Talladega County.
- Raymond Andrew Everett is a four-time probation violator. He was sentenced in 2017 to five years for a 2013 second-degree assault conviction in Baldwin County. He violated the terms of his 2013 probation in the assault case four times in 2016 and was sent back to prison. In February 2019 Everett was sentenced to another five-year term for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. He has served less than a year and a half of that five-year sentence.
- Ryan Patrick Mashburn was on probation for a previous crime when he was convicted in 2016 of third-degree burglary in Baldwin County and sentenced to five years. He was out of prison again two years later when he was convicted of theft of property and sentenced to seven years, and he was sentenced to five years, one month for receiving stolen property in Baldwin County. Mashburn has served less than a year and a half of the seven-year sentence.
- Chase James Wussick was sentenced in 2015 to four years for first-degree escape in Mobile County. He was out of prison again in 2017 when he was convicted of drug possession in Baldwin County and sentenced to two years. Back out of prison again the next year, Wussick went on a crime spree and was convicted of six counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicles in Mobile County. For those crimes he was sent back to prison again for another seven years. Wussick has served less than a year and a half of that seven-year sentence.
