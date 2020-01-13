Parole hearings for 25 Alabama violent offenders this week

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) - Two Opelika women are facing drug charges after two gallons of GHB known as the “Date Rape Drug” was located in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Troup County, Georgia.

“On January 10, 2020, Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound at mile marker 8 for a window tint violation. During the course of the stop, Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity. K9 Chapo was deployed for a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and he indicated to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 2 gallons of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate), commonly known as the “date rape drug”,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.