Parents of child found in car set to be charged with manslaughter

UPDATE:

WDHN has learned that the parents of Castiel King will be charged with manslaughter in the child’s death.

The child’s father, Robert Patrick King was recently arrested and released for a marijuana possession charge.

The Dothan Police Department has released the following information.

On June 28, 2019 at approximately 3:15 P.M Dothan Police responded to a report of a two year old child inside of a vehicle not breathing. The officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Lace Dr. in Dothan. The child, Castiel King, was rushed to SouthEast Health where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death revealed that the child was left unattended by the parents and exited the home and entered the vehicle on his own. Both parents were asleep in the home and under the influence of intoxicants.

As a result of the investigation Robert Patrick King (36) and Melinda Gail King (38) were both charged with one count of Manslaughter each and both have a $30,000.00 bond. Robert and Melinda were also both charged with one count of Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and each have a $15,000.00 bond for that charge.

ORIGINAL REPORT

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are at the scene at Lace Drive where hours ago, a child was found inside a car parked in a yard.

According to Rickey Stokes News, emergency personnel tried to save the child by taking them to Southeast Health, but it was too late. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd declared the child, 2-year-old Castiel King, dead at the hospital.

Details are limited at the moment, but we are told that the police department is looking into what happened.

“We are investigating the suspicious death of a young child,” Sgt. Jason Adkins said. “The body will be sent to Montgomery for autopsy. Nothing can be released at this time.”