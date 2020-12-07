Pandemic forces coastal Mississippi cities to cancel, adapt Christmas events

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – The uptick in coronavirus cases is causing many cities across the Mississippi Gulf Coast to cancel or alter their holiday celebrations. Pascagoula has canceled its annual Downtown for the Holidays event. Other events that have been canceled include the Ocean Springs Christmas parade and D’Iberville’s Santa’s Workshop, tree lighting and parade. In Biloxi, the tree lighting will be held virtually. Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulous is also a physician. He says it’s not worth the risk of having holiday events. In Gautier, officials are going forward with Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou but will take extra precautions.
