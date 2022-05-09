PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who attacked a deputy and later said he “wanted to beat him to death” was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jourdan Daniel Parks, 36, got the lengthy sentence after being labeled a Habitual Felony Offender. Prosecutors said Parks has a criminal history that includes aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence and dates back to 2005.

The HFO designation doubled the maximum punishment Parks faced for his crime.

The incident happened in June of 2020 when Parks drove away from law enforcement at a high rate of speed and then ran into a home, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office. When a deputy entered the home Parks was trying to hide in a pantry.

Parks then attacked the deputy, slammed him on a table, and choked him until another deputy arrived. The two deputies were then able to arrest Parks.

“You should of seen the fear in his eyes when I picked him up and slammed him on that table,” Parks said on a recorded telephone call while in jail.

Parks was sentenced Friday after pleading to the charges in March.