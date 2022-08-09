PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police say they arrested four men after a traffic stop when officers determined that a child in the vehicle was in danger.

What they found, according to court records, was a man drugging and sexually exploiting a 15-year-old in various locations around Bay County.

“Unfortunately people have found that selling people is more lucrative than selling drugs,” said Chief J.R Talamantez, of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Panama City Beach officers pulled over the car on March 10th. Inside, they found 22-year-old Nathan Goodman, 29-year-old Brandon Owens, 32-year-old Nathan Chiasson, and the victim.

Officers said Goodman forgot to use a traffic signal and after he was pulled over they found drugs in his car. After becoming concerned about the teenager officers investigated the situation. They said they learned that Lewis was taking the victim to local hotel rooms where she was drugged and raped by multiple suspects.

“This child was victimized and we want to hold everyone accountable,” Talamantez said.

Lewis is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Owens is charged with child abuse and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. The others face drug charges.