LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Pain and anguish continues for friends and family in Leakesville. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office say two people were killed and another two were hurt after a side-by-side ATV hit a crowd of people following a party early Saturday morning. It’s hard for Brenda Beuk to even look at the red spray paint markings along Louisiana Street.

“Looking at these markers where my grandson took his last breath,” said Beuk holding back tears. “I’m devastated, hurt, this could be any mother’s child that could be done like this, hurt like this.” Her 23-year-old Grandson Wesley Kyle Smith was killed along Louisiana Street, the victim’s brother Cody Smith was hurt. It’s a situation that’s very hard for the entire family.

“God help any grandparent or parent that’s could go through anything this painful in their life,” said Beuk. She says Wesley’s last act was to push someone else out of the way of the approaching vehicle.

“A little girl he saved her life, that should tell people what kind of person he was,” said Beuk. Neighbors say loud parties with drinking have been a problem in this area for a long time. One neighbor I spoke who didn’t want to be identified said she called deputies more than once Saturday night but they didn’t shut the party down.

“They came, said they sent somebody out here, said there was no noise and no reason to shut the party down, that was about 45 minutes before the accident, it could have been prevented,” said the woman who lives nearby. “At first we heard a lot of young girls screaming and hollering and then we started hearing ‘he ain’t breathing, he ain’t breathing’, I called the sheriff’s office again and we thought someone had got shot.”

We’ve reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s office and are still waiting to hear back. As far as we know no one has been charged in this incident and no arrest has been made.

