MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida get ready! A true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel.

According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series emphasized that the crimes discussed will be those that are, as the name suggests, near the Florida-Alabama state line.

The show also talks with local law enforcement personnel, including newly elected Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Oxygen True Crime also has a show called “Florida Man Murders,” which dives into the most heinous crimes in the state of Florida.