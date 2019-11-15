Over 400 tips received by CrimeStoppers in Aniah Blanchard case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The case of Aniah Blanchard is just one of about 170 missing persons cases in Alabama this year.

Since Aniah Blanchard first went missing Oct. 24, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has received over 400 tips about her whereabouts. Crime Stoppers officials say high-profile missing persons cases like the Blanchard case helps them when it comes to solving lesser-known cases.

CrimeStoppers’ Andre Mitchell said the group doesn’t have any arrest power, nor are they on the ground searching for people.

“What we do offer is a 24-hour service line that you can call in and you get a live person all the time,” Mitchell said.

According to Crime Stoppers’ Mitchell, the tips for missing people never stop. Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

