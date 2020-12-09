Outgoing Senator Doug Jones to deliver farewell address, may be Biden AG pick

WASHINGTON, DC (WKRG) — Outgoing Alabama Senator Doug Jones will deliver his farewell address in Washington DC on the floor of the US Senate Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 Central Time. Jones unexpectedly won a special election for the US Senate in December 2017, beating well-known Republican Roy Moore.

Jones had an uphill climb to reelection with many in the state GOP feeling they were robbed of a seat that rightfully should stay in the Republican column in such a red state. While his time in the Senate is ending, his political future may not be over. Jones is reportedly the leading contender to be Joe Biden’s pick for Attorney General. If Jones is confirmed as AG by the Senate it would be a remarkable bit of presidential symmetry. Donald Trump picked Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as his AG at the start of his administration.