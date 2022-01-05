Outdoor COVID-19 treatment center open for Lucedale residents

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George Regional Health System opened an outdoor COVID-19 treatment area this week.
The outdoor drive-thru clinic will provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for those displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Due to national shortages in COVID-19 tests, the test will only be given to those showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those who need a COVID-test for travel will not be allowed to receive one.
Symptoms of COVID 19 include:
- A temperature of 100.4 or greater
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Loss of taste
- Loss of smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Residents will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building.
Clinic organizers are urging residents to:
- Bring a mask (They are required to enter the building and the event will not be providing any.)
- Bring only essential visitors to your appointment
The clinic will be held:
- Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The George Regional Health System is at 859 Winter St. in Lucedale and first-come, first-serve.
For clinic updates, click here.