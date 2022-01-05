Outdoor COVID-19 treatment center open for Lucedale residents

Workers, left, change their medical gloves as people are tested for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George Regional Health System opened an outdoor COVID-19 treatment area this week. 

The outdoor drive-thru clinic will provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for those displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Due to national shortages in COVID-19 tests, the test will only be given to those showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those who need a COVID-test for travel will not be allowed to receive one.

Symptoms of COVID 19 include:

  • A temperature of 100.4 or greater
  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste
  • Loss of smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Residents will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building. 

Clinic organizers are urging residents to:

  • Bring a mask (They are required to enter the building and the event will not be providing any.)
  • Bring only essential visitors to your appointment

The clinic will be held:

  • Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The George Regional Health System is at 859 Winter St. in Lucedale and first-come, first-serve. 

For clinic updates, click here.

