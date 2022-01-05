Outdoor COVID-19 treatment center open for Lucedale residents

Workers, left, change their medical gloves as people are tested for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George Regional Health System opened an outdoor COVID-19 treatment area this week.

The outdoor drive-thru clinic will provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for those displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Due to national shortages in COVID-19 tests, the test will only be given to those showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those who need a COVID-test for travel will not be allowed to receive one.

Symptoms of COVID 19 include:

A temperature of 100.4 or greater

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Residents will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building.

Clinic organizers are urging residents to:

Bring a mask (They are required to enter the building and the event will not be providing any.)

Bring only essential visitors to your appointment

The clinic will be held:

Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The George Regional Health System is at 859 Winter St. in Lucedale and first-come, first-serve.

For clinic updates, click here.