Operaton ‘Dirty Santa’ nabs sex offenders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police spearheaded a multi-agency investigation that nabbed 28 people on a variety of charges including sex battery, child pornography and traveling to meet a minor for sex.
“From Dec. 8th to Dec. 12th, multiple agencies teamed up with detectives from the Panama City Police Department in a joint operation to target and remove individuals in the community on various sex-related crimes,” police wrote in a news release.
The four-day operation resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals on charges ranging from
failure to register as a sex offender; failure to register an email address; failure to register an
Internet identifier, such as a social media account or Internet provider; possession of child
pornography; traveling to meet a minor for sex; lewd and lascivious battery and aggravated
sexual battery.
More than 30 law enforcement officers from several agencies — including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Haven Police, Panama City Beach Police, and the FBI — at various levels participated in the operation, put in “countless hours and thorough investigative work” to make these arrests.
“I and the Panama City Police Department are proud to team up with dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement officers, focused and dedicated to protecting the most innocent,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “They left their families to work long hours, at times into the early morning hours to keep other families safe.”
Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.
ARRESTED:
Roger Black, 66 – Failure to register as a sex offender
Dusty Cade, 34 – Theft, resisting arrest without violence
Spencer Jenkins, 33 – Sex offender failure to register a social identifier (Snapchat)
Charles Reddice, 64 – Sex offender failure to register an email
Demetrius Jones, 42 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier
Tamara Lamm, 56 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier, failure to
register email, failure to register employer
Timmy Odom, 67 – Sex offender failure to register Internet identifier
Walter Shorter, 72 – Failure to register email address
Wallace Miller, 62 – Failure to register as a sex offender
John Britt, 57 – Failure to register internet identifier
David Peltier, 41 – Failure to register email address
Noah Mokiao-Munoz, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a child
Dillon Wilson, 22 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
Aimee Brooks, 44 – Harassing a victim
William Melcher, 46 – Transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
Timothy McNeil Jr, 26 – Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sex act using a computer/device, traveling to meet a minor for sex
Michael Alberts, 46 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for
sex, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to
a minor
Michael Johnson, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a minor
Harry Menegelt, 58 – Aggravated sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13,
sodomy of a victim under the age of 13
Timothy Jackson, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
Christopher Brett, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
John Lee, 29 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence
Tyler May, 26 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sexual act
Anthony Fifer, 58 – Possession of child pornography
Elizer Cera, 33 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex
Alexander Bohn, 23 – Possession of child pornography
Bradley Mormile, 21 – Lewd or lascivious battery
Jeremy Rogers, 27 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation, unlawful use of a two-way communication device