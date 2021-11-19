Operation Children First nets a dozen arrests in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Operation Children First, a joint effort between several agencies, has netted multiple arrests of people wanted for charges of child neglect or endangerment in the George County area.

The George County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force, made arrests in various parts of the county Friday morning and served multiple warrants for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The arrests are part of a weeks-long campaign focusing on child safety.

The following people were arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor (and other charges):

• James B. Dismukes (36) (and 1 count felony motor vehicle theft)

• Joe Jarvis II (43) (in custody in Greene County, MS, with a hold for GCSO)

• Jessyka C. James (23) (5 counts)

• Lukas A. Lambert (31) (in MDOC custody with hold for GCSO)

• Billy W. Hill (38) (3 counts, also misdemeanor citations for possession of controlled substance — meth and possession of paraphernalia

• Ashley N. Thompson (36)

• Alexandria Curry (21)

• Megan N. Tanner (34) (in custody in Greene County for felony possession of controlled substance — meth, with a hold for GCSO)

• Reanna R. Rockwell (21)

• Robert J. Rockwell (26) (4 counts, and 2 GC Justice Court Bench Warrants)

In addition, others were picked up on various charges:

• Michael P. Wachter (30) (felony possession of controlled substance)

• Heather L. Swenson (27) (3 counts, GC Justice Court Warrants Failure to Appear)

The following are wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (as well as some additional charges):

• Jacob A. Robinson (30) (and 14 counts Failure to Appear, GC Justice Court)

• James D. Shepherd (55)

• Justin C. Coaker (29)

• Latosha D. Wilson (31)

• Christopher J. Tanner (38) (2 counts)

• Aslam C. Wilson (39)

• Ashli N. Harris (22)

• Jeremy J. Watts (42)

• Kerry L. Kittrell (53)

• Michael R. Kimble (35)

• Michael H. Sutton (40) (also wanted for Felony Commercial Burglary)

• Zackary D. King (25)

While serving these warrants, GCSO deputies found a couple who had been evading Child Protective Services, along with the child. CPS was called to the residence, and the child was taken into their custody.

Operation Children First is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming. Anyone with information concerning child neglect, drug activity or any other crime is should call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898 or visiting their website. You can also report tips on the George County Sheriff’s Office website.