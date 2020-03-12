Opening date pushed back for Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport will open later than anticipated. The aquarium was originally set to open in April 2020. An announcement made on the aquarium’s website does not set a new opening date.

David Kimmel, President of Mississippi Aquarium said, “We have made incredible progress, and look forward to welcoming our animals to their home, as soon as possible. While this will take a little longer than expected, the facility must be completely ready for both the animals and the public when we open the gates! Our team is working diligently to bring all the pieces of this multi-faceted project together perfectly. Each decision made is to ensure we are building safe habitats for our animals and creating experiences that will captivate our guests.

The aquarium is being built on a 5.8 acre site on Highway 90 along the beach. The aquarium will house a wide range of water, land and air species including alligators, river otters, river fish, dolphins, stingrays, shorebirds.

