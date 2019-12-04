Opelika police searching for suspected Iron Bowl credit card thieves

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are searching for several suspects who allegedly stole credit cards during this weekend’s Iron Bowl and used them at multiple Tiger Town businesses.

“On December 2, the Opelika Police Department received several complaints of Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Cards at multiple businesses in Tiger Town. The suspects used credit/debit cards that had been stolen at the Auburn football game on 11/30/2019. There are at least three black males and two black female suspects,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Investigators say the suspects used the stolen cards at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored four-door passenger car, possibly a Hyundai.

“One black female was last seen wearing a “Bama” sweatshirt or hoodie, tan pants and carrying a red purse. Another black female was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, a multicolored striped shirt, and black pants. One black male subject was last seen wearing a red and gray “Bama” hat, glasses, red hoodie, and blue jeans, and he had a white goatee. Another black male was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue button-up shirt, and blue jeans, and he had a white beard. The third black male was last seen wearing a white and red “Roll Tide” hat with sunglasses, a white and red Alabama shirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes with red accents,” said Healey.

If you have any information on this incident or can identify any of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

