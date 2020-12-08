Only in Florida: Blue heron swallows alligator whole

LAKE APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — Something you don’t see every day, even in Florida: A great blue heron swallowing a juvenile alligator whole.

Florida wildlife photographer Shellie Gilliam said she frequents the Lake Apopka area, but has never witnessed anything like this.

“I first thought it was a large fish or a greater siren, but upon closer review through my camera, discovered it was a large juvenile alligator!”

Gilliam said the bird took off with it in its mouth and flew to the spot seen in the video and pictures. That’s where it consumed it.

“I had to walk a few hundred yards back to where he landed, whew. Once in a lifetime experience,” she said.

