One killed in Atmore fire

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed and others escaped a deadly house fire in Atmore early Saturday morning. According to Atmore News, a body was discovered following a house fire on Martinville Loop. Neighbors say they first noticed the fire after 1 Saturday morning.

Crews from Atmore Fire and Poarch Band of Creek Indians responded to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating. Neighbors say a number of people lived at the home and they believe everyone else got out ok.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories