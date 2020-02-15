One killed in Atmore fire

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed and others escaped a deadly house fire in Atmore early Saturday morning. According to Atmore News, a body was discovered following a house fire on Martinville Loop. Neighbors say they first noticed the fire after 1 Saturday morning.

Crews from Atmore Fire and Poarch Band of Creek Indians responded to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating. Neighbors say a number of people lived at the home and they believe everyone else got out ok.