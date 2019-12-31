One inmate killed, two injured at South Mississippi prison

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One inmate was killed and two other inmates were injured at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville on Sunday. Officials have not given specific details about the incident inside the prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections released the following statement:

“Movement is restricted statewide in the prison system following a major disturbance Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, where an inmate was killed and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Conditions at SMCI are under control as the prison remains on lockdown and an investigation continues.

“In the interest of safety to the public, staff, and inmates, the lockdown was extended to the other two state prisons, the three private prisons, and the 15 regional jails and will remain in effect pending the investigation.”

