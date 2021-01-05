One dead, two injured after building collapses in Florida

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple injuries were reported Monday after a building collapsed in Chipley.

The incident happened at a building at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 90 at about 4 p.m., according to a witness on scene.

It is unclear how many people were injured. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Chief Scott Thompson with Chipley Police Department says there were three workers trapped in the rubble. First responders were able to free all the workers from the collapse. Two sustained serious injuries in the incident and one worker was deceased at the time of recovery.

UPDATE: According to a news release from the Chipley Police department, at around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon Washington County dispatch received a call about people trapped under a possible collapsed roof in downtown Chipley.

Officials said the building with the collapsed roof was in the process of being demolished. Upon arriving on scene, officials could confirm the roof had trapped three construction workers underneath the rubble.

First responders were able to free all three workers. Officials said one construction worker died at the scene while the other two were taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No names of the victims have been released at this time. According to Chipley Police Chief, Scott Thompson, the accident is still under investigation.

