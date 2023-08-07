LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A child was killed, two Lafayette Police officers sustained serious injuries and two other victims were hospitalized after a shooting at the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting victims included a woman and two children. One of the children died later at the hospital. The suspect was also injured, according to police.

One officer is still recovering in the hospital, and the second officer was released and is currently recovering from home, police said.

Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of S. General Marshall St. in reference to a fight in progress.

Upon arrival officers witnessed an altercation at a residence in the area of the originally dispatched call. As officers made contact with the believed parties involved in the altercation they were engaged in gunfire by the suspect, authorities said. The suspect shot two uniformed LPD officers, and another officer returned fire, police said. It was later determined that three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the shooting incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, videos or information to contact detectives by calling 337-232-9211.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.