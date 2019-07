LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man allegedly gave drugs to 15-year-old boy with autism and sexually battered the child before he died of a drug overdose, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Alain Luis Forget was given permission to take the boy to a home in Hamilton County, which was owned by Forget's father who passed away. The child was found unresponsive two days later. Forget called an ambulance, which rushed the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.