New Chef Cruises into Royal Sonesta New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the topsy-turvy, crazy chaos of a New Orleans restaurant kitchen, nobody seems more steady than the captain of this ship.

He’s Executive Chef Glen Clarke.

He is from Jamaica.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says to him, “You bring the island calm into the eye of the storm!”

Chef Glen Clarke says, “Just bring a little bit of the Caribbean spice, the food.”

And that’s the mission of his menu.

At The Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

The famous and fabulous hotel is on and in the heart of Bourbon Street.

Chef Glen is the new kid on the cooking block.

If he looks like he just cruised into the French Quarter on a cruise ship, well, that’s because he really did.

He was executive chef aboard a Princess Cruise Ship.

Chef Glen says, “You know, Bourbon Street is like the cruise ship to me, busy.”

Chef Glen is the main man.

Making meals for the hotel with a history.

From the middle of the day to the middle of Mardi Gras.

He’s ready to let the good times and the gumbo, roll.

