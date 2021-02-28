Officials: 1 dead in Florida single-engine plane crash

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – One person has died after a single-engine plane crashed into the brush near a South Florida airport.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the Luscombe 8A went down near the end of a runway at Tailwinds Airport in Jupiter on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were possibly on board when the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. under “unknown circumstances.

A fire rescue spokesperson says one person has been taken to the hospital. Nobody involved has been identified and the condition of the hospitalized person hasn’t been released. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.