Official website to help family of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney launched

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

11 a.m.

Official website made to support McKinney family

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted to social media a website to support the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In the post he stated,

Many have asked how they can support the family of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney in the wake of their tragic loss.

Please visit RememberingCupcake.com, an independent site established to support her family and provide resources to assist the community.

And you’re encouraged to share sympathies and messages of hope on social media with the hashtag #RememberingCupcake.

Together, we are one community.

The social media post can be viewed below.

Click here to visit the Remembering Cupcake website.

—

6 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith visits CBS 42

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith visited CBS 42 for an interview with Anchor Art Franklin, providing insights on Cupcake’s murder investigation.

At one point during the interview, Chief Smith said, ” In order to make an arrest, we have to feel confident we have the right people in custody. We’re doing everything we can to close every single loop. Our investigators have stayed on this case 24 hours a day. This was personal. This was a little child. No one was willing to back off no one was willing to take a break until we knew and were fairly confident, very confident that we had the right people, we know what we’re doing, and we’re conducting a systematic investigation.”

