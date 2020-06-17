Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)



ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday. Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for life Friday night. Brosnan is cooperating and faces three charges including aggravated assault.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks. Brosnan had been put on administrative leave. Brosnan is being charged with aggravated assault and other crimes. The shooting had sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality.

