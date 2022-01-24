Officer-involved shootings leave one dead, one injured

State / Regional

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured, and another died after being shot by police in Lafayette in two separate incidents.

The first shooting happened Sunday morning, just after 1 a.m., on N. St. Antoine St. near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. One person was injured but is in stable condition at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Details are limited, but it was confirmed that an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was involved.

The second was Sunday night, shortly after 11 p.m., in the 1600 block of Pinhook Rd. One person was fatally wounded. No officers were injured. It was confirmed that an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was involved in this shooting as well.

Louisiana State Police were requested to investigate both shootings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories