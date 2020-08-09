Off-duty Birmingham Officer among those injured in deadly shooting early Sunday morning

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — An off-duty Birmingham Police Officer is among those hurt in the Ensley neighborhood early Sunday morning in a deadly shooting. One person was killed at a motorcycle club. Others were hurt.

