OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors are planning a possible second line funeral with a special casket for Carl the Rooster, a beloved rooster who was killed in Ocean Springs.

The Sun Herald reported neighbors have been creating a memorial for Carl by bringing flowers, rooster statues and drawings to his favorite hangout spots. Bradford-O’Keef Funeral Homes is also offering a special casket for him.

Kendra Shaffer, of Jones County, was charged with animal cruelty in connection to Carl’s death. She was also fired from her job as a Jones County correctional officer. Ocean Springs police said more charges are possible.

According to the newspaper, neighbors are planning a second line funeral to honor Carl’s life. The Blackwater Brass band may perform. The funeral is tentatively planned for Tuesday, May 10. Neighbors said more details will be made available as plans are set.