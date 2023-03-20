NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating a crash in New Orleans East Monday morning involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Hayne Boulevard and Vanderkloot Avenue in Little Woods. We’re told the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn.

Other details regarding the incident were unclear in the early reports, including whether any students were aboard the bus and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

