NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 20-year-old Jalan Jackson in connection with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Narcotics and Resisting Arrest.
The offense occurred on Sunday in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue.
According to investigators, Fourth District officers were manning the parade route when they observed Jackson concealing a firearm.
Officers gave Jackson several commands to stop. Jackson ignored those commands and fled away from officers.
Officers apprehended Jackson without incident following a short pursuit on foot. Subsequent to being arrested, Jackson was found to be in possession of narcotics.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.