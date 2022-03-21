NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted after police say he broke into a family’s home, stabbed a child, and struck multiple people with a stolen car in New Orleans East.

NOPD is actively searching for 51-year-old Anthony Moss on charges that include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to a statement from NOPD, the case stems from an incident that happened on Saturday, March 19. Around 9:45 p.m., detectives say Moss forced himself into a woman’s home in the 7800 block of Bass Street and stole her keys.

The woman was home with her children during the break-in.

NOPD says while the woman and her children tried to wrestle the keys from Moss, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman’s 12-year-old daughter in the stomach.

Moss then reportedly left the house, trying to leave in the family’s Kia Forte. However, the family tried to stop Moss from taking their car. Police say the suspect then struck the woman and two of the children with the vehicle before driving away.

Detectives continue to search for Moss and the stolen car, bearing Louisiana license plates 168-DYO.

When Moss is located, NOPD reports he will be arrested and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated battery

Domestic abuse battery (child endangerment)

Aggravated assault

Violation of protective orders

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.