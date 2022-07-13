LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A health and wellness nonprofit is raising support to install work-out equipment in Lucedale City Park.

The project came as Health and Prescription Services looked for ways to support people in Lucedale with living healthy lifestyles.

“One of the things that we’ve been trying to do is be more proactive, rather than reactive in the ways that we help our communities be healthier,” said executive director Shelia Robertson.

The agency helps people in George and Jackson counties with vouchers for prescription and medical supplies, travel for health care and referrals to other social service agencies. Many clients need treatment for conditions like diabetes and heart disease, issues HAPS hopes will become less prevalent through education and prevention.

“A lot of communities have that particular kind of equipment. The only community that really didn’t have it that we serve was Lucedale,” said Robertson. “Everybody should have access to the things that they need to be healthy if they want to if they choose to do that. Not having access should not be the excuse.”

The hurricane-safe equipment proposed for Lucedale City Park includes pieces accessible to people with different abilities like a sit-up bench, push-up station, chest and leg presses, lat pull-down and five pull-up bars.

HAPS is contributing $1,500 towards the purchase price. The remaining $16,000 needs to be funded by community support. Similar equipment runs upwards of $50,000, Robertson said, but they’re able to get a discounted rate partially due to their nonprofit status.

“We’re hoping to get support from the community that’s going to use it and that’s going to have access to it, and then maybe in the future be able to build upon that particular site,” said Robertson.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted through: