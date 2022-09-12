MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nominations and applications are open for the highest STEM teaching award in the state and nation.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching recognizes two teachers per state in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.

National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science education.

Parents, students, fellow educators or members of the public can nominate a grade 7- 12 teacher. Teachers may also nominate themselves.

Eligible teachers must have at least five years of full-time employment as a K-12 teacher prior to the 2022-2023 academic school year, with science, technology, engineering or mathematics teaching duties during each of the past five years. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 9, 2023.

The award recognizes teachers with deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Each year PAEMST alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers.

The most recent recipients on the Gulf Coast were Elizabeth Baranov at MCPSS’ Hutchens Elementary School in 2020, Chasity Collier at Dawes Intermediate School in 2016 and Laura Steele at Okaloosa County’s Wright Elementary School in 2016.