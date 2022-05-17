PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge denied bond for the Pearl mother accused of killing her infant daughter.

Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, May 17.

Jolley was initially charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. Investigators upgraded the attempted murder charge to capital murder after her daughter, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, died on Saturday, May 14.

On Thursday, May 12, Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road.

When officers arrived, they said another woman was holding the severely injured child. Emergency crews began first aid immediately. Khalysie was taken to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where she later died.

Police said Jolley also has a son, who has been released into the custody of a family member.

A vigil was held for Khalysie on Monday, May 16.