News outlets seek to have gag order lifted in Aniah Blanchard case

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — News organizations from across Alabama are asking a Lee County district judge to lift a gag order in the case involving a suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

On Monday, 10 companies representing different Alabama news outlets, including CBS 42, filed a motion in court to have District Judge Russell Bush lift a gag order in the case against Ibraheem Yazeed, allowing the media to speak with people involved in the 29-year-old charged with kidnapping Aniah Blanchard.

“The Gag order is impermissably overbroad and specifically bans all communications with Media Movants,” the motion stated.

The gag order was filed on Nov. 8, barring prosecutors, attorneys and any witnesses and family in the case from speaking to the media about the case. News outlets reported that during Yazeed’s first court hearing Nov. 10, reporters were not allowed to attend the hearing, one that is typically open to the public.

Blanchard, 19, went missing Oct. 24 in Auburn and has not been seen since, despite exhaustive searches by the Auburn Police Department and local volunteers.

Yazeed has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

