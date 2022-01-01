New Year’s Eve Party in Gulfport ends in mass shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Gulfport Police Department confirms three people were killed and four others were injured on New Year’s Eve after gunfire broke out at a street party in the Gaston Point community of Gulfport.

WLOX reports that the shooting happened at the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue after a fight broke out at the party.

Police determined that the shooting involved alcohol, drugs and assault weapons. An estimated 50 shots were fired by multiple people.

Six men and one woman were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Corey Dubose, 23, Sedrick McCord, 28, and Aubrey Lewis, 22, died from their injuries.

As of Jan. 1, another man is in critical condition. Three others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to WLOX.

The Gulfport Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

WLOX contributed to this story.