New polls show frontrunners in the Republican race for U.S. Senate nomination

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The results of two new polls this week show former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leading the pack in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020. Sessions just threw his hat into the ring for his old seat last month.

A poll released by the Sessions Campaign and conducted by consultant On Message, Inc. appears to show a surge for sessions. Of about 700 likely Republican voters in the state, Sessions is at 44 percent, with his nearest rival, Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville at 21 percent.

Former political spokesperson, now head of Alabama Daily News, Todd Stacy notes that result for Session is also just 6 points away from avoiding a runoff.

In a separate poll by the Alabama Farmers Federation, results show Sessions also in the lead but by a much narrower gap. Of 607 likely Republican voters in the state, Sessions gathered 35 percent to Tuberville’s 31 percent. ALFA has endorsed Tuberville for the nomination.

In third place, in both polls, is lower Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne who came in at 14 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Stacy, who is keeping a close eye on the race says the results of those polls could have an effect on fundraising for Byrne and other candidates.

“These last couple of polls that have come out, especially the sessions poll don’t bode well for Bradley Byrne, being in third place and trying to continue to raise money,” said Stacy.

Stacy also says a lot of campaign ad money, particularly from Byrne, has yet to be spent, and a lot can happen between now and the primary.

Also in the race, State Senator Arnold Mooney, former businessman Stanley Adair, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The Republican Primary in Alabama is set for March 3, 2020.

