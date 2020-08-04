New poll shows Tommy Tuberville leading Doug Jones in U.S. Senate Race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new poll shows former Auburn Coach and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville with a 17 point lead over Democratic candidate Doug Jones as the November general election draws closer. The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, showed Tuberville with 52% of likely voters surveyed compared to the incumbent Jones at 35%.

The poll shows Tuberville, who was endorsed by President Trump in his runoff against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is supported by 87% of Republican voters. The poll was among surveys in four states viewed as reaches for senate Democrats. In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also holds a 17 point lead over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, 53% to 36%.

In Texas, Republican Sen. John Cornyn holds a 6 point lead over Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar, 44% to 38%. In South Carolina, the poll shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in a dead heat against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, 44% to 43%.