NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in New Orleans after a rideshare driver was held at gunpoint after driving a man to his location.

According to details released in the New Orleans Police Department’s Major Offense Log, the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We’re told the driver, a 49-year-old man, had picked up his rider, later deemed the suspect, in New Orleans East earlier that morning. Police say they were headed to the intersection of MLK Boulevard and South Derbigny Street in Central City.

When they arrived, the NOPD says the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the driver’s vehicle. However, the driver refused and instead, drove to the nearest police station. That’s when the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD.

