NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans rapper is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers were in the area when they were flagged down by a citizen that informed them of a shooting that took place.

Detectives then found the body of a man on the neutral ground who had been shot multiple times. Close friends identified the victim as 49-year-old bounce artist Charles Davalie, known by his stage name Charlie Whop.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

