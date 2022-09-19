NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans pastor of a Central City church has been charged with money laundering, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans reports that 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III is charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Southall is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in the 1800 block of Carondelet St. According to the church’s website, he’s been with the church since April of 1989.

Court documents say that approximately $100,000 was electronically transferred from a bank account to an individual investment account under Southall’s name. Officials say that the funds were derived from the specified unlawful activity of wire fraud.

If convicted, Southall could face up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. He may also be obligated to pay a $250,000 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.